Three-year agreement brings live coverage of every FIA World Rally Championship round from 2027 to 2029.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has secured a new three-year agreement to broadcast the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) across the United Kingdom, bringing live coverage from every round of the global motorsport series to audiences from 2027 through to 2029.

The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) is one of motorsport’s most spectacular and demanding disciplines, taking drivers and cars to the limit across some of the world’s most challenging terrain.

From snow and ice to gravel, asphalt and extreme heat, every rally presents a unique test of speed, endurance and adaptability.

With events staged across multiple continents and against breathtaking natural backdrops, the FIA WRC combines elite sporting competition, cutting-edge technology and raw human performance to deliver an unpredictable and compelling spectacle for fans around the world.

The coverage will be delivered as a collaboration between BBC Scotland, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Northern Ireland, combining expertise, talent and shared resources from across the Nations.

The agreement will see the BBC provide comprehensive coverage of all WRC rounds each season, including live stages from every rally, the decisive Wolf Power Stage, highlights programmes, and extensive coverage of Rally Scotland. Audiences will be able to follow all the action on BBC iPlayer. Digital rights are also included, enabling content to be shared across other BBC platforms.

Coverage each season will include:

• Selected live stages including the Wolf Power Stage on all WRC rounds

• 60-minute highlights programmes from every round

• Extensive live coverage of Rally Scotland across all four days of competition

• Digital clips, highlights and additional content across BBC platforms

The deal includes coverage of the new Rally Scotland, as the Aberdeenshire-based event makes its WRC debut in 2027. It will mark the first time the UK has hosted a WRC round since 2019.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director, BBC Nations, said: “This is a fantastic addition to our sports portfolio with teams across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland coming together to bring audiences one of the world’s most thrilling motorsport championships. The World Rally Championship combines elite sporting competition with dramatic locations and compelling stories, making it a natural fit for the BBC.

“The return of Rally Scotland to the WRC calendar is particularly exciting and we look forward to capturing all the thrills and excitement for audiences when it kicks off next year.”

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said: “Our partnership with the BBC marks an important step in our strategy to grow the WRC’s reach and visibility in the UK. The BBC is one of the country’s most trusted and influential media organisations, and its powerful combination of television, digital and social platforms gives us a unique opportunity to reconnect with existing rally fans while introducing the championship to a new generation. With Rally Scotland joining the calendar next year, the timing could not be better to strengthen the WRC’s presence in such an important and historic market for rallying.”

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, the organisation behind Rally Scotland, said: “Bringing the World Rally Championship back to the UK is a major moment for our sport, and this BBC agreement gives it the national platform it deserves. Free-to-air coverage will help us reach long-standing fans, welcome new audiences and show why the WRC’s return in 2027 is such an important step for British motorsport.”

The 2027 WRC calendar is set to be announced in the near future.

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