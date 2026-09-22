Myanmar head coach Jörn Andersen has brought in a handful of new talents to the Myanmar squad ahead of their foray in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

According to the roster, the Norwegian considered injuries to veterans like Maung Maung Lwin and Hein Phyo Win when naming his squad as they prepare to challenge Group B, Division 2, alongside Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Andersen has given the chance to shine to Kaung Khant Kyaw (from Hantharwdy United FC), Moe Swe (Yadanarbon FC) and Pyaet Sone Aung (Thitsar Arman FC).

Myanmar will start their campaign in the FIFA ASEAN Cup against Timor-Leste on 24 September 2026 at the Mong Kok Stadium in Hong Kong.

They will then take on Cambodia three days later at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Only the group winners from Division 2 will play in the final, slated for 3 October 2026 at the Kai Tak Stadium.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #MFF

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