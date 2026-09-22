Laos are in Hong Kong this week for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, with head coach Vladica Grujic admitting the host will have the home-field advantage.

The Laotians have been placed in Group A, Division Two of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, where they will face Hong Kong and Brunei Darussalam.

Group B, Division Two, is Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

Only the two group winners will play in the final.

“It is clear that Hong Kong will have the advantage of playing at home, while Brunei are always a difficult opponent. Yes, the schedule is condensed, but there are no easy groups or ideal conditions in such competitions. The first game, against Brunei, is our absolute priority, then we can switch our focus to Hong Kong,” said Vladica Grujic to FIFA.

“For us, the FIFA ASEAN Cup is a huge opportunity to improve on our performance, to show character.

“We will approach every match with maximum focus and a real hunger to prove ourselves. We are working intensively on our game model and transitions to be ready for all the tactics of our rivals.”

Laos will start their campaign against Brunei Darussalam on 24 September 2026 at Mong Kok Stadium before taking on Hong Kong three days later at Kai Tak Stadium.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF

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