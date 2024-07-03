Host Indonesia charged strongly with six representatives in the men’s singles after today’s second round with eighth seed Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah leading the homesters in tomorrow’s third round of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024.

China will be relying on defending champion Hu Zhe An to continue their domination, with the world No.1 junior taking on Ou Ka Hoo of Macau China in the third round. The other Chinese player who made it into the third round is fourth seed Wan Zhi Jun.

Moh. Zaki is up against Le Minh Son of Vietnam in tomorrow’s third round.

Japan are also hoping for a fruitful outing in men’s singles as they have five players in the third round while fifth seed Pranay Shettigar leads India’s challenge with three other players staking claims for the fourth round spots.

For Thailand, second seed Patcharakit Apiratchataset remains as their best bet for the title as he takes on Singaporean Justin Tay tomorrow. The Thai top junior player today defeated China’s Luo Jing Yu 21-7, 21-12.

Defending champion and fourth seed Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari will be eager to start off her campaign tomorrow, along with four other home contenders. Mutiara takes on Kim Min Ji of Korea, who defeated Filipino Brys Ellewis Fugganin in today’s opening rounds.

Top seed Sarunrak Vitidsarn, Thailand’s best bet in women’s singles, will be under spotlight as she takes on Indonesia’s Shandy Tirani Mahesi in the top half of the second round while Malaysia’s second-seeded Siti Zulaikha takes on India’s Adarshini Shri Boopathy Balaji.

Malaysian top pair Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai, the top seed, are up against Vietnamese pair Nguyen Hoang Thai Son/Tran Quoc Khanh in the men;’s doubles while second seed pair Dev Ayyapan/Dhiren Ayyapan of UAE have to contend against home pair Karsten Spenser Darma/Dapa Lesmana.

Fifth seed Chen Fan Shu Tian/Lia Ju Yue of China, one of the tournament’s frontrunners, will be in action against Chinese Taipei Yan Fei Chen/Liang Chin Sun while barring any upsets, top seed Naphachanok Utsanon /Sabrina Sophita Wewdler of Thailand are expected to sail through against India’s Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat.

The tournament, which ends on Sunday, features almost 300 players from 18 countries.

For full results, follow: https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/draws.aspx?id=c25ea851-b47a-4bf8-b589-8ad1a188a8a4

