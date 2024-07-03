Australia were crowned champions of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 when they beat Thailand 8-7 in the penalty shootout this evening at the Manahan Stadium.The score at the end of regulation was 1-1 with Poramet Laoongdi’s 33rd minute goal for Thailand being cancelled out by Australia’s Quinn Macnicol (45th+3).In the penalty shootout, captain Jayden Peter Necovski gave Australia the win after Chatchawat Sahanunchaichid missed from the spot.In the meantime, host Indonesia came in third in the competition after whipping Vietnam 5-0 in the classification match.Muhamad Zahaby Gholy (45th and 78th minute) and Daniel Alfrido (75th and 82nd) were on a brace each with Dafa Zaidan El Fikri (45+4) scoring the other for the final scoreline.

