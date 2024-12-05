Indonesia emerged champions of the ASEAN Women’s Cup 2024 after beating Cambodia 3-1 in the final tonight at the National Stadium KM16.

Reva Octaviani gave Indonesia the lead after 19th minute before an own goal from defender Safira Ika in the 33rd minute put both teams back on level.

However, Sydney Hopper restored Indonesia’s lead with their second goal of the game three minutes later for them to take a 2-1 lead at the half.

Reva then made sure of the win with their third goal of the game in the 59th minute as Indonesia confirmed their slot to the ASEAN Women’s Championship 2025.

In the meantime, Singapore took third in the meet after beating Timor Leste 1-0 with the only goal of the coming off Putri Nur Syaliza Sazali early in the seventh minute.

