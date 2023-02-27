Indonesia President Joko Widodo has unveiled plans to build a new Indonesia Football Training Centre in the country’s new capital city in East Kalimantan.

He revealed that eight football fields will be built at the new centre.

“The PSSI football fields will soon be worked on and are expected to be completed in no more than one year,” said Joko.

He said that the construction of the football fields will be financed by FIFA.

Added Erick Thohir, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI): “Thank you, Mr. President. Together with PSSI Exco, it is an extraordinary honour that you have decided to build a training center in the middle of the city (of East Kalimantan). We will make sure it will be finished soon because the funds from FIFA have been prepared.”

