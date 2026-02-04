Indonesia are the only representative from the AFF to progress into the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2026.

Against neighbours Vietnam in the quarterfinals, host Indonesia were 2-0 up at the break through Brian Ick in the fourth minute and another from Ardiansyah in the 11th minute.

Nguyen Da Hai narrowed the gap for Vietnam in the 25th minute, but Indonesia took just a minute later to restore their two-goal advantage when Reza Gunawan struck home.

Even though Da Hai managed a second goal for Vietnam in the 36th minute, it was too late for a revival as Indonesia booked their first-ever semifinal appearance at the continental stage.

In the semifinals tomorrow, Indonesia will face powerhouse Japan.

In the meantime, last edition’s runners-up Thailand were denied a place in the semifinals by Iraq after conceding a 4-2 loss.

The goals for Thailand were scored by Muhammad Osamanmusa (in the ninth minute) and Chaowala Sriarwut (40th).

Iraq booked their place in the next round with goals from Mustafa Ihsan (eighth and 22nd minute), Salim Kadhim (33rd) and Ibrahim Ahmed (37th).

