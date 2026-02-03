Defending champions China and former winner Indonesia stormed to identical 5-0 wins over Macau and Myanmar respectively in the Men’s Division of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 here at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium in Qingdao, China.

In Group A, China made it 2-0 in just over an hour as the host won through Wang Zheng Xing in the Men’s Singles and then Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xiang Yi in the Men’s Doubles.

Chen Jun Ting-Liu Jun Rong were victorious in the Men’s Doubles, as they took just 23 minutes to pop off Macau’s Leong Lok Chong-Vong Kok Weng 21-10, 21-10, in between the second and third Men’s Singles Hu Zhe An and Zhu Xuan Chen.

In Group D, three-time winners Indonesia underlined their title aspiration with a 5-0 victory over Myanmar to begin their campaign on the best of footing.

It was 3-0 at the end of the first three Men’s Singles with world No. 45 Pradishka Bagas Shijuwo needing 41 minutes to shut down Myanmar’s Hein Htut 21-14, 21-19 before Anthony Sinisuka Ginting showed how it’s done with a short work over Nyan Shaine Lain and then Richie Duta Richardo’s quick outing.

World No. 81 Muhammad Rian Adrianto-Rahmat Hidayat then followed it up in the Men’s Doubles for the fourth point before Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana then wrapped up the win for Indonesia with a 21-4, 21-17 triumph over Phyo Thurain Kyaw-Lal Zuiduika.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei and Japan had to work hard before they were able to pick up the full points in their respective groups.

It took Chi Yu Jen all of 55 minutes to give Chinese Taipei the valuable 3-2 win over Hong Kong in Group B, while Japan snuffed out Singapore 4-1 in Group C.

With the score tied 2-2 apiece for Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong at the end of an exhilarating first four matches in the group, it was all down to 28-year-old Yu Jen to deliver the crucial point.

And the 2024 Malaysia Super 100 did not disappoint for Chinese Taipei with a straight-up 21-18, 21-19 victory over Hong Kong’s Lam Ka To.

For Japan, they had to take the fight to Singapore before they were able to chalk up the 4-1 win in their first game of Group C.

Former world champion Loh Kean Yew had given Singapore the best of start with a win in the first Men’s Singles when the 28-year-old outplayed Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-17.

However, Japan staged a superb fightback to level the series through Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi in the first Men’s Doubles before picking up the rest of the points in the remaining matches for the win.

