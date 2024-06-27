Host Indonesia booked their place in the semifinals of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 after winning Group A in emphatic style at the Manahan Stadium last night.After scoring identical 3-0 win over Singapore and the Philippines previously, Indonesia turned on the power to crush Laos 6-1 in their final game of the group.Undeterred by conceding a seventh minute penalty that was converted by Laos’ Phayak Siphanom, the home team stayed focussed to draw level with a penalty of their own through Muhamad Zahaby Gholy in the 24th minute.Josh Holong Junior then put Indonesia ahead in the 37th minute as they then finished the first half 3-1 in front of another strike from captain I Putu Panji Apriawan (45th+3).Indonesian did not let up into the second half with Josh grabbing his second of the game in the 61st minute as Mochamad Mierza Firjatullah then rounded off the fine evening for the host with a 79th minute effort.In the meantime, Singapore beat the Philippines 4-0 in the other group match at the Sriwedari Stadium.Harith Danish Irwan (36th minute) gave Singapore just the one goal at the half before Muhammad Helmi Muhamad (65th) and Rae Peh (82nd and 85th) then added the others after the restart.

