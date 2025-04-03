The WorldWCR 2025 grid gathered at Cremona for a two-day test ahead of their season opener at Assen on April 11-13.

Today’s track time was divided into a 10-minute Warm-Up and four 20-minute Free Practice sessions.

Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) set the fastest time on Day 1 with a 1’40.545s in FP4. 2024 runner-up Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) finished second, 0.205s behind Neila, followed by her new teammate Roberta Ponziani.

Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team), Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA), and Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) also featured in the top three across different Free Practice sessions. Natalia Rivera(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) concluded Day 1 as the fastest rookie, while Carl Cox Motorsports’ duo Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller showcased their strength.

Thursday results

1. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) – 1’40.545

2. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) – 1’40.750 (+0.205s)

3. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team)– 1’41.016 (+0.471s)

4. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) – 1’41.687 (+1.142s)

5. Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) – 1’41.792 (+1.247s)

6. Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) – 1’41.995 (+1.450s)

