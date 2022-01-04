The much-anticipated Indonesian Pro Futsal League will start on Saturday, 8 January 2022.
A total of 18 teams will be taking part in this edition that has been re-scheduled since the end of last year.
For the men’s division, there will be 12 teams while for the women’s division, there will be 6 teams.
However, the league will still be known as Pro Futsal League 2021 with the first weekend to be played at the GOR Unesa Surabaya with BTS FC as the hosts.
All matches will be shown ‘live’ on MNCTV, MNC Sport, RCTI+, dan Vision+
PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE 2021
FIXTURES
8 JANUARY 2022
1000hrs: Halus FC vs Pendekar United
1200hrs: BTS FC vs Kancil BBK, MNCTV
1400hrs: Safin FC vs IPC Pelindo, MNCTV
1600hrs: Vamos FC vs DB Asia
9 JANUARY 2022
1000hrs: Halus FC vs IPC Pelindo
1200hrs: Safin FC vs DB Asia
1400hrs: Vamos FC vs Kancil BBK
1600hrs: BTS FC vs Pendekar United
