The much-anticipated Indonesian Pro Futsal League will start on Saturday, 8 January 2022.

A total of 18 teams will be taking part in this edition that has been re-scheduled since the end of last year.

For the men’s division, there will be 12 teams while for the women’s division, there will be 6 teams.

However, the league will still be known as Pro Futsal League 2021 with the first weekend to be played at the GOR Unesa Surabaya with BTS FC as the hosts.

All matches will be shown ‘live’ on MNCTV, MNC Sport, RCTI+, dan Vision+

PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE 2021

FIXTURES

8 JANUARY 2022

1000hrs: Halus FC vs Pendekar United

1200hrs: BTS FC vs Kancil BBK, MNCTV

1400hrs: Safin FC vs IPC Pelindo, MNCTV

1600hrs: Vamos FC vs DB Asia

9 JANUARY 2022

1000hrs: Halus FC vs IPC Pelindo

1200hrs: Safin FC vs DB Asia

1400hrs: Vamos FC vs Kancil BBK

1600hrs: BTS FC vs Pendekar United

