Indonesian defender Calvin Verdonk is confident against Bahrain when the two sides clash in Jakarta on Tuesday.This is even though Indonesia suffered their biggest defeat in Group C of the third-round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they stuttered 5-1 against Australia in Sydney a few days earlier.”I think we started well in Australia. We had total control in the match. Because of our own mistakes, they won. Let’s hope for a better result against Bahrain,” said Verdonk.”We have to be better in the set-pieces, with our attitude in set-pieces. If we can win duels in set pieces, our opponents will struggle. So, we have to be better in the set pieces.”After seven matches in Group C, Indonesia are fourth with six points while Bahrain are fifth with the same number of points #AFF#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...