The VFF (Vietnam Football Federation) National Women’s Cup 2025 will start in two days, and six teams will compete.The six teams are divided into two groups and will compete in a round-robin format from 25 March to 6 April 2025.The top four teams will then move into the semifinals. Group A is Thai Nguyen T&T, Son La and Ho Chi Minh City while Group B is Than KSVN, Hanoi and Phong Phu Ha Nam.”The whole team has prepared well in terms of physical fitness as well as improving mental strength. Our goal is to defend the championship and win this tournament for the third consecutive time,” said Duong Thi Van from Than KSVN.All matches will be played at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center (VFF). #AFF

