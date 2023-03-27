MotoGP™ have imposed a Double Long Lap Penalty for the Spaniard, as he receives medical treatment for a sustained right-hand injury
Following the crash during Sunday’s race at the Grande Prémio TISSOT de Portugal, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) has been awarded a Double Long Lap Penalty which he will take at the next round of the MotoGP™ calendar, provided he is fit to ride.
M. Marquez wipes out Oliveira in massive crash
The crash saw the eight-time World Champion massively out-brake himself in the early stages of the race, pushing Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) wide and crashing into Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ Team).
The incident ended with Martin losing several positions, whilst Marquez and Oliveira both crashed out of the race.
“It was impossible for Marc to avoid the crash” – Puig
The FIM MotoGP™ stewards have imposed a Double Long Lap Penalty for the Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina, due to what has been deemed as irresponsible riding, making the incident an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations.
Following the incident, both riders received medical attention. The Repsol Honda rider will receive an examination for the possibility of a fracture to the first metacarpal bone in his right hand. Whilst Miguel Oliveira had suffered from a contusion in his right leg.
“I made a mistake” – Repentant M. Marquez accepts blame