History was made once again by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as he took his first victory with the number 1 plate on his factory Ducati machine, taking not just the inaugural Tissot Sprint victory, but winning the main event at the Grande Prémio TISSOT de Portugal as well.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) pushed the Italian all the way to the chequered flag picking up 2nd, with Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) starting his 2023 in high spirits with a podium finish.