IRONMAN Malaysia and IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi are set to make their long-awaited return to the idyllic shores of Langkawi Island, with more than 1,500 triathletes having confirmed their participation across the two race distances for November 5.

IRONMAN Malaysia and IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi are among the first international events to make a return to Langkawi after two years of postponement.

As Malaysians mull their year-end holiday destinations, IRONMAN Malaysia comes at the ideal time to not only promote the event, but also highlight the historic sun-kissed island to fellow revellers.

Langkawi Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer Zainudin Kadir said the island is hoping to generate RM55 million from the IRONMAN Malaysia this year.

“The IRONMAN Malaysia generated RM50 million when it was held before the pandemic. We are confident of surpassing that figure this year and are targeting to generate RM55 million.

“We are expecting at least 30,000 to 40,000 people to descend to Langkawi for the event. It’s a massive boost for the local tourism industry, from the hotels to the F&B and transportation sector. Seeing that 90% of the island revenue depends on tourism, the return of sport events like IRONMAN comes at the perfect time,” said Zainudin.

Dato’ Alexander Isaac, member of the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), said the IRONMAN community contributes massively to the local economy.

“The local economy benefits greatly, as the triathletes will arrive a week before the event, and they usually stay on a week after. They bring their families along too, who usually tour the island sightseeing.

“All sectors will benefit directly and indirectly from this, as the spending creates a chain reaction,” he said.

The IRONMAN Malaysia route starts off at Pantai Kok where triathletes are released via a rolling swim start to complete the 3.8km or 1.9km swim leg with a 200m run to the first transition near the Danna Langkawi luxury resort.

They next get on their bikes to head out of Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu around the rolling hills of Datai towards the southern part of the island.

The final leg of this event, which is the run, will showcase the best Malaysia has to offer as athletes pass through the scenic ocean run of Cenang Beach.

The Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa will serve as the final destination where the triathletes cross the finish line after a day-long, non-stop excursion.

Athletes have more than one reason to be happy at the finish line at the Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa, where the Race Pack collection and Expo will also be located.

“IRONMAN Malaysia has a great history. The Langkawi courses provide scenic beauty and rewarding challenge. We have been waiting a long time to return to Langkawi, and I’m sure the participants are looking forward to test themselves in this breath-taking setting,” said IRONMAN Asia Managing Director Jeff Edwards.

IRONMAN Asia Regional Director CG Lim said the event will play a key role in not only ending the year on a high, but boosting the local tourism economy.

“Many local traders have benefited greatly when we last hosted the event in Langkawi back in 2019. We are honoured to stage this event in such a location, while boosting the local economy in various ways. We welcome not only the participants, but also their families and friends to be a part of this,” said Lim.

The IRONMAN Malaysia offers up to 55 qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, while there are 30 slots available for IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi participants to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

This event is supported by its Premier & Technical partners in Asia including Active, Breitling 1884, Fulgaz, Qatar Airways, Roka, Santini, VinFast and Wahoo.

For more information on this event, please visit https://www.ironman.com/im-malaysia

About 2022 IRONMAN Malaysia & IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi

Date: 5 November 2022

Venue: Langkawi, Malaysia

About Langkawi :

Located within a cluster of tropical islands that attract visitors the world over, the race will take athletes on a truly Malaysian cultural journey through tropical, hilly and demanding terrain passing traditional kampungs (villages), mangrove clusters and rainforest vistas.

IRONMAN Malaysia has been accorded with :

ATHLETE CHOICE AWARDS – IRONMAN

Overall Swim Experience (2018)

Best Post-race Celebration (2018, 2017, 2016)

Will Attend Next Year (2018, 2017, 2016)

2018 Best Triathlon Races in Asia Awards by AsiaTri.com

The Event Experience :

IRONMAN Malaysia (Full Distance) – Swim 3.8km, Bike 180km, Run 42.2km

The ocean swim starts from the picturesque white sandy beach of Pantai Kok with a two-loop triangle out and back course.

The two-loop bike course heads out of Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu on a clockwise loop from the Northwest point of the island around the rolling hills of Datai towards the southeastern part of the island. Passing through several local villages ‘Kampungs’, athletes will get a true taste of the colourful sights and sounds and local communities of the island.

The aid stations along the bike course are all supported by the local communities in Langkawi. Athletes will enjoy the local wildlife and winding terrain, passing The Langkawi Falls on route to the Datai turnaround. At the end of the 2nd loop, athletes will continue along the coastline of Pantai Kok heading towards Transition (T2).

The run course will showcase the best Malaysia has to offer as athletes pass through the scenic ocean front of Cenang Beach. Athletes will run along the side of the Langkawi International Airport runway. The tropical flat run course brings athletes into the beach front of Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa for their 2 lap run.

IRONMAN World Championship Qualifying Race – There are 55 qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi (Half Distance) – Swim 1.9km, Bike 90km, Run 21.1km

The ocean swim starts from the picturesque white sandy beach of Pantai Kok with a triangle out and back course.

The one loop bike course heads out of Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu on a clockwise loop from the Northwest point of the island around the rolling hills of Datai towards the southeastern part of the island. Passing through several local villages ‘Kampungs’, athletes will get a true taste of the colourful sights and sounds and local communities of the island.

The aid stations along the bike course are all supported by the local communities in Langkawi. Athletes will enjoy the local wildlife and winding terrain, passing The Langkawi Falls on route to the Datai turnaround.

The run course will showcase the best Malaysia has to offer as athletes pass through the scenic ocean front of Cenang Beach. Athletes will run along the side of the Langkawi International Airport runway. The tropical flat run course brings athletes into the beach front of Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa to finish.

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Qualifying Race – There are 30 qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

