Ahead of the Semi Final second legs of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series, KEEPUP provides a lowdown on everything you need to know.

This year’s Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Finalists will be determined this weekend in two blockbuster Semi Final second legs.

The Semi Finals kicked off last weekend with two enthralling first legs in both Sydney and Adelaide, setting things up brilliantly for the return fixtures.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-men-finals-guide-semi-final-second-leg-dates-tickets-tv/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...