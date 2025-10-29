Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand is sprayed with water by his Thailand teammates as he celebrates winning the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a Play-Off during the final round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday 26 October 2025. Photograph by AAC.

Fifa Laopakdee rewrote golf history by becoming the first player from Thailand to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course on Sunday. The 20-year-old overcame a six-shot deficit in the final round to defeat Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki with a birdie in the third play-off hole and win the prestigious Championship. The triumph came with an invitation to the Masters Tournament and an exemption into The Open in 2026. This is his blog from Dubai.

By Fifa Laopakdee

It means the world to me. To pull off the win is amazing and it was a great battle. At the start of the day, I said to myself, it’s just another round of golf and to go out there and try to play your best golf and whatever happens, happens. I tried to not pressure myself this year because I’ve been putting pressure over the past few years at this event where I kind of choked at the end. This year, I felt like I could just go out and have fun.

When I played the Asia-Pacific Amateur for the first time in Thailand in 2022, I had zero expectations. After that Championship where I finished T-5, I told myself that I could win this. I have the potential and I could play in this event for another three or four years. So at the start of each year, I always looked forward to this event the most.

Knowing I could potentially win this Championship, it gave me the focus and confidence in my practice and all the things you do daily, and as time went by, I grew and became more mature. At the start of the week in Dubai, I told the media I’m more mature now than three years ago. I’m also more confident and I guess I’m heading in the right track for my golf career.

I was laughing and singing songs with my caddie walking down the fairway on 18 in regulation. We rock a lot of Bruno Mars during the final round, like Marry You, Just the Way You Are. It’s a nice, happy vibe. I didn’t know I had shot five under on the back nine as I just tried to have fun, and took it shot‑by‑shot.

I look up to Jeeno Thitikul (current women’s world No.1). My parents and her parents, and our coaches, our agencies, are very close. They always talk to each other, and we support each other no matter what. Watching Jeeno dominate women’s golf and how she controls herself, how she reacts to good shots and bad shots is remarkable. She always smiles and she always laughs at bad shots. She’s played a huge role in how I want to be on the golf course, and I try to mimic her attitude and I feel it is helping my game go up to the next level.

Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand plays his stroke from the No. 8 tee during the final round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday 26 October 2025. Photograph by AAC.

Jeeno is an exceptional golfer and person. I was on the national team with her for a couple of years before she turned professional. She has always been the person who inspired me the most. Even though she is super talented, she is an extremely hard worker. She also has a unique personality that very few people have. She is fun to hang out with, and she always radiates positive energy.

I started singing during my rounds when I began playing college golf at Arizona State University. There are a lot of big events and playing with other top guys, I feel a lot of pressure. I don’t know when I actually started to sing, but it’s worked out. I’ve been doing it every week.

I think all the Thai fans have been waiting for such a long time for a Thai amateur to compete in the Masters and The Open. With this win, I feel I’ve gained so many fans. It’s amazing for me, my parents, the Thai fans and for my country.

I’ve been watching the Masters since I was very young, maybe when I was 2 or 3years old at the time Tiger Woods was dominant. I think the Masters was the first event I watched on TV with my dad and I think it’s why I started to love golf. I think that specific event brought me here. I’ve watched every Masters since then and I get emotional watching someone win. Being able to follow that path with the professionals, it’s just unreal.

I’m also looking forward to The Open. One of my coaches in Thailand, he lives in Royal Lytham so I think he’s not far from Royal Birkdale. He’s probably as excited as I am. I also watched a lot of The Open through the years. It’s going to be a challenge with the cold weather and tough conditions but I’m looking forward to the challenge. When I was like 8 years old, I played links golf in Scotland once and it was pouring rain and gusting. I was crying. It was not the best memory for me.

And why is my name Fifa? Well, my dad just loves football. It was between Fifa or Uefa. Thank God it’s Fifa.

