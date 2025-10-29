Borneo FC made it eight for eight in the Indonesian Super League 2025/26 as they perched at the top of the standings with the full 24 points.

The side from Kalimantan has carved out a seven-point lead over second-placed Persija Jakarta FC.

This week at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Borneo made sure of another full points when they set aside Arema FC 3-1.

Mariano Peralta had given Borneo FC the lead after just three minutes before Arema regrouped to fend off the onslaught until the 79th minute when Douglas Coutinho doubled the advantage for the visitors.

Dalberto then narrowed the gap for Arema when he converted a penalty (90th+7 minute).

But that fightback failed to salvage Arema the match when Colombian Juan Villa added the finishing touch for Borneo right at the end (90th+11 minute).

In the meantime, second-placed Persija Jakarta were 1-0 away winners over Madura United at the Gelora Ratu Pamelingan Stadium, with the only goal of the game coming off Maxwell in the 37th minute.

Defending champions Persib Bandung are currently fifth in the standings.

