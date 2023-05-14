Malaysia will face Singapore in the men’s field hockey final at the Morodok Techo Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Singapore overtook Indonesia and moved into second place in the round-robin standings after beating Thailand 6-1 in their last match today as Malaysia defeated Indonesia 4-2.

Despite being tied on seven points with Indonesia, Singapore advanced to the final on better goal difference. Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan (both 28th minute), Harris Iskandar Osman (36th) and Amirul Hamizan Azahar (43rd) scored Malaysia’s goals against Indonesia.

“We made a lot of easy mistakes today which allowed our opponents to score two goals,” said Malaysian coach Amin Rahim. “The players must remain focused for the full 60 minutes but that did not happen.

“We will use the day off tomorrow (Monday) to analyse our opponents in the final and build up some confidence. We will be going all out to make sure Malaysia brings home the gold medal.”

