The HSBC France Sevens came to a dramatic close on Sunday evening in Toulouse with New Zealand women and men securing double gold, while the All Blacks Sevens joined the Black Ferns as 2023 Series champions. Fiji men and Ireland women secure Paris 2024 Olympic qualification.

2023 Series winners New Zealand women beat USA to claim sixth straight cup title to close out HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023

New Zealand men come-from-behind to defeat Argentina to claim first HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title since 2020

Australia women defeat hosts France 33-7 and France men overcome Canada 28-12 to claim respective bronze medals

Ireland women make history by qualifying for first-ever Summer Olympic Games next summer in Paris

Double men’s Olympic gold medal winners Fiji secure qualification for Paris 2024

Final men’s Paris 2024 Olympic qualification spot up for grabs at next weekend’s finale of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London

HSBC London Sevens set for 20-21 May at Twickenham Stadium to close out 2023 Series

It is the third time the teams in black have achieved such a tournament double this season, having claimed dual gold in Sydney in January and Hong Kong in March.

For the Black Ferns Sevens, it marked the sixth consecutive cup title to finish the 2023 Series in style while for the All Blacks Sevens it was their first cup title in France dating back to 2004 in Bordeaux.

In the bronze medal matches, Australia women defeated France 33-7 while the home fans were treated to a thrilling men’s final where the hosts defeated Canada 28-12.

Earlier in the day, Fiji men joined Series winners New Zealand, Argentina and hosts France as the third team to qualify for Paris 2024, leaving one place to be decided next weekend at HSBC London Sevens in the final event of the 2023 Series.

In the women’s competition, Ireland made history by securing the fourth and final spot for next summer’s Summer Olympic Games by defeating Fiji 10-5 in a nail-biter in the opening match of the day.

The size of the achievement was evident in the celebrations that greeted the final whistle. “It’s an absolute credit to the girls and the whole entire squad,” Katie Heffernan said.

“This is massive for Irish rugby, it’s massive for the girls and it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

The battle for the 11th spot on the 2024 Series, and therefore avoiding next weekend’s World Rugby Sevens Series 2024 Play-off, came right down to the wire in the ninth place semi-finals mid-day. Spain defeated Samoa while Uruguay were defeated by Fiji, which saw Spain secure their spot on the 2024 Series.

Next weekend’s play-off will consist of a round-robin between Uruguay, Canada, who finished fourth in Toulouse, Kenya and Tonga, the World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 champions. The opening two matches will be played on Saturday with the final pool match taking place on Sunday morning.

The top two ranked teams following the initial stage will square off on Sunday evening with the winner securing the 12th and final spot on the 2024 Series.

The men’s teams now move straight on to London for the final round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 on 20-21 May at Twickenham Stadium and the pools have been confirmed.

Toulouse champions New Zealand will face South Africa, Great Britain and USA in Pool A, while Pool B will feature Argentina, Ireland, Fiji and Japan, who join the tournament as the invitational team after being relegated from the 2024 Series on Saturday in 15th position.

France Sevens bronze medal winners Les Bleus headline Pool C alongside Australia, Spain and Samoa.

Rugby sevens fans around the world can watch the action via live stream www.world.rugby in countries where there is no national broadcaster covering the event.

With the women’s Series now officially wrapped up, participating teams present in Toulouse will attend the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series Awards in the evening to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those involved in the 2023 competition. The men’s ceremony will take place next weekend after the HSBC London Sevens. – WORLD RUGBY

