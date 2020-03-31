The Indonesia Badminton Association (PBSI) have given the all-clear to all Indonesian shutters from the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the rapid test for the Coronavirus and the ensuing isolation at the National Team Training Centre in Cipayung, the PBSI have announced that the tests were all negative.

“The rapid test returned negative results for all players. And this applies to not only the All-England squad but also for all players in Cipayung,” said Achmad Budiharto, the General Secretary of the PBSI who was also the Chef de Mission for the Indonesian All England 2020 team.

“Now the All England players need not be isolated. They have joined the other players during meals but we are still practising social distancing.”