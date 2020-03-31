SUKMA Para Games 2020 has been postponed to a later date, following the country’s on-going battle with Covid-19.

The SUKMA Para Games 2020 was supposed to be held in August in Johor.

“Considering that the Covid-19 issue affects everyone, it is best that we look after the health and welfare of the athletes and pushed the event to a later date beyond August,” said Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, the President of the Malaysia Paralympic Council (MPM).

“We will announce the latest development on this issue after due consultation with the National Sports Council (MSN) and also the State Department of Youth and Sports.”

The decision for the postponement was made following a virtual meeting with all stakeholders yesterday.