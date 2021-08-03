Jaguar Racing has officially confirmed long-standing Jaguar Racing Formula E driver, Mitch Evans, will continue with the title-contending team, committing his future in the electric world championship on a new multi-year contract.

The British Formula E team has a race-winning pedigree with Evans – who has been with the British team since its inception in 2016 – seeing the partnership strengthening year on year. The news follows the confirmation that Jaguar Racing have committed to the Formula E Gen3 era as part of Jaguar’s journey to becoming an all-electric brand from 2025.

As Evans heads to Berlin to compete in his 62nd Formula E race, with Jaguar Racing the New Zealander has won two races, been on the podium 10 times and is keen to propel the team to the top of the championship during the upcoming seasons. The 27-year-old currently sits eighth in the drivers’ standings – only six points behind teammate Sam Bird who sits third – and is hungry to fight for more success.

“We are very pleased to confirm that Mitch will remain a key part of Jaguar Racing’s driver line-up, extending his long-standing and integral role in the team. Mitch’s speed and on-track results in Formula E speak for themselves and we have continued to build a formidable partnership year on year since he joined our team in 2016. Mitch is one of the most exciting talents in Formula E and his experience and understanding of how we work is invaluable. We are stronger together and as a team we are all excited and highly motivated to achieve the most out of season seven and beyond.” JAMES BARCLAY – TEAM DIRECTOR JAGUAR RACING

“I’m not going anywhere! Having spent over five years with the team, I know exactly what we plan to achieve in the forthcoming seasons and I am excited to continue to be a part of the team’s journey. I have been approached by other teams but my home continues to be with Jaguar. We are seeing strong results on track, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 boasts excellent performance and we are ready to rival anyone on the grid. There is still everything to play for this season and going forward into the future with Jaguar Racing.” MITCH EVANS – JAGUAR RACING DRIVER #20

Jaguar Racing Formula E team currently sit third in the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship – only nine points behind Envision Virgin Racing who are top – with Mitch Evans eighth in the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship. The next double-header E-Prix is on 14 and 15 August 2021 in Berlin – the final race weekend of season seven with both drivers’ and teams’ championships still to be decided.

Like this: Like Loading...