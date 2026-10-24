JAPAN claimed the bronze medal for the second time in the history of the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Johor Hockey Stadium in Taman Daya on Saturday.

Midfielder Ryosuke Shinahara scored a brace (4th and 15th minutes), and Tatsuaki Yasui (9th) kept the momentum going with field goals in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Japanese emulated their 2016 feat for the second time in the tournament since making their debut in the SOJC in the same year.

The Canadians, who are making their first appearance in the tournament, had their moments too in the second and third quarters.

Navdip Chandi found his way into the semicircle in the 38th minute but placed a powerful shot that graced the side board and went out. There were more similar acts through the matches much to the chagrin of the Canadians.

Japan upped the ante in the fourth quarter to go 5-0 up – Ryosuke scored two more goals (55th and 56th minutes) to take his personal tally to four goals against the Canada today.

Ryosuke also received the Man of the Match award from Mr. Murugan Nair, Honorary Treasurer of Johor Hockey Association.

Like this: Like Loading...