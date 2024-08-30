ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 29: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

There was good news from Hideki Matsuyama at the TOUR Championship on Thursday but unfortunately for him and the rest of the 30-man field, some not-so-good news followed late in the day after Scottie Scheffler increased his lead to seven strokes in the race to win the 2024 FedExCup. Matsuyama carded a 1-under 70 in the first round of the Playoffs finale at newly-restored East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and declared he was pain-free, just six days after withdrawing from the BMW Championship due to a lower back injury. “For the first time in a while, I was able to play without any pain so I was happy about that,” said the Japanese star. He started the first round on 7-under and three back of top-ranked Scheffler in the staggered-scoring format based on FedExCup positions heading into East Lake, but with the American World No. 1 firing the day’s best of 65, Matsuyama now finds himself trailing by eight. Scheffler, who has won six times on the PGA TOUR this season, will go into round two leading on 16-under after starting the week on 10-under. Collin Morikawa (66) and Xander Schauffele (70) lead the chasing pack in a share second place on 9-under. Matsuyama is keeping his spirits up despite trailing by quite a few strokes. “I was very surprised and perhaps a little too happy with the lack of pain that I didn’t really hit many shots and putts the way I know I am able to. Starting tomorrow and over the next three rounds, if I feel the same way as I do now, I think I can make some adjustments and hopefully finish out the week strong,” Matsuyama said. The 10-time PGA TOUR winner found only seven fairways and 11 greens in regulation, dropping two bogeys on the third and 10th holes after finding rough from off the tee. He made birdies at Hole Nos. 6, 8 and 16, sinking putts from inside of 12 feet. He knows fully well his driver needs to find the short grass more frequently at East Lake to have any chance of reeling Scheffler in. “I made some good putts, but not being able to practice much over the past few days, it’s hard to say I’m in a good place with my putting,” said Matsuyama, who ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting en route to winning in Memphis two weeks ago. “If I can hit some good shots and make some putts I think I can get a few back so that’s what I’ll try and do tomorrow.” Korea’s Sungjae Im (69), who is making his sixth straight appearance at the TOUR Championship, sits on 5-under at T14 while debutant Byeong Hun An (69) is a stroke back in a share of 20th place. First-Round Notes – Thursday, August 29, 2024Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 96. Wind S 5-10 mph. First-Round LeaderboardPos. Player Start R1 Total1 Scottie Scheffler -10 65 -16 T2 Collin Morikawa -4 66 -9T2 Xander Schauffele -8 70 -9Asian ScoresT4 Hideki Matsuyama -7 70 -8T14 Sungjae Im -3 69 -5T20 Byeong Hun An -2 69 -4

