Aprilia Racing Team Gresini are edging closer to confirming Aleix Espargaro’s teammate for the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship, with American Joe Roberts the latest man to be strongly linked with the seat.
“Yes, for sure Joe is on the list,” started the Italian who will be hoping to announce his 2021 rider line-up prior to a private test at the Circuito de Jerez on Tuesday. “But, to be honest, we didn’t take any final decision. This morning, I had to meet the other possible riders and their managers. But it’s good that there is this movement around us. We will try to take the best decision possible for the team and for the brand.”
Joe Roberts: Earning His Stripes
Will Joe Roberts become the first full-time MotoGP™ rider from America since Colin Edwards and Nicky Hayden in 2014?