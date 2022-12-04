Johor Southern Tigers cemented their status as the Major Basketball League Malaysia regular season No.1 seed with a 100-70 demolition of Sunrise Youngsters.

Johor in the fourth quarter remained firmly in control for the rest of the game, never allowing the lead to drop below 20 till the final buzzer.

Moving onto an 8-1 record and holding the head-to-head advantage over NS Matrix, Johor’s No.1 spot has now been secured.

Sunrise Youngster’s poor first half left them in a hole too deep to climb out from. They will face Singapore Adroit in a must-win game to determine their playoff fate.

KL Aseel took down Pegasus 91-73 to end the Bruneian-owned team’s playoff qualification hopes.

Improving their record to 4-5 and holding a head-to-head advantage over Sunrise Youngsters and Singapore Adroit with superior points difference, KL Aseel are now assured of their playoff spot.

Down by 14 in the fourth quarter, Singapore Adroit dug deep and earned a huge comeback win, defeating NS Matrix 93-88 to put themselves in a prime position for playoff qualification.

With a head-to-head advantage over Sunrise Youngsters, Adroit will only need to avoid a heavy loss in the last game to secure their playoff spot.

