Jonatan Christie from Indonesia took his first BWF World Tour crown this year as Akane Yamaguchi denied An Se-young at the Korea Open 2025 at the Suwon Gymnasium in Suwon.

The 28-year-old Jakarta native, whose last victory was at the All-England last year, was up against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the final of the Men’s Singles.

Jonatan, more famously known as Jojo, took the first set 21-10 before conceding the second set 15-21 to the Dane.

However, Jojo rebounded in the third and final match to take the 21-17 victory for his first title this year.

Indonesia could have added a second accolade in the Men’s Doubles, but up against the world’s top pair, Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae from South Korea, it was always going to be a tall order for Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Won-ho-Seung-jae, who were triumphant at last week’s China Masters 2025, once again showed their supremacy with a straight set 21-16, 23-21 win over Fajar-Muhammad Shohibul.

In the meantime, Se-young’s hope of a second title in two weeks and Korea’s second at the Korea Open was denied by a determined Akane in the final of the Women’s Singles.



The 28-year-old Japanese lass, known for her grit and never-say-die attitude, reached beyond her world no. 4 ranking to overcome top seed Se-young.

After an intense 45-minute duel, Akane wrapped up her first crown this year with a 21-18, 21-13 victory.

However, Korea still managed to take a second crown through Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong in the Women’s Doubles when they outclassed Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi from Japan, 21-19, 21-12.

It was an all-China affair in the final of the Mixed Doubles as second seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping overcame top seed Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin 25-23, 21-11 for the crown.

KOREA OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong (KOR) bt Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi (JPN) 21-19, 21-12

MIXED DOUBLES: Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping (CHN) bt Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin (CHN) 25-23, 21-11

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) bt An Se-young (KOR) 21-18, 21-13

MEN’S SINGLES: Jonatan Christie (IDN) bt Anders Antonsen (DEN) 21-10, 15-21, 21-17

MEN’S DOUBLES: Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae (KOREA) bt Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (IDN) 21-16, 23-21

