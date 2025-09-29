A total of five teams with the possibility of a sixth, have qualified for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2026.
With Indonesia already confirmed as the host, the qualifiers last week saw four other teams from the AFF booking their slot for the January 2026 event.
Australia emerged as Group A winners with Thailand claiming Group B and Vietnam victorious in Group E.
Malaysia were one of the best runners-up teams after finishing behind 13-time champions Iran in Group G.
Myanmar might make the cut to the final rounds depending on the results from Group D of the qualifiers that will be played between 18 and 22 October 2025.
Group D features Iraq, hosts Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.
Myanmar currently sit seventh in the slot for the best of seven runners-up teams to the main event.
