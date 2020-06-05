Albert Valera has revealed the Spaniard and Ducati are close to agreeing on a deal that would see him in MotoGP™ at Pramac Racing in 2021
Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2™ star Jorge Martin is in “very advanced talks” with Ducati for a 2021 MotoGP™ seat at Pramac Racing, according to his Manager Albert Valera. After putting pen to paper for a factory Ducati Team seat at the end of the season, Jack Miller leaves a vacant seat at Pramac Racing as rumours circulate about who will partner Francesco Bagnaia in 2021.
“It’s true that the conversations with Ducati are very advanced and we’re well-aligned to be able to take Jorge Martin to MotoGP next year, we hope to be able to sign an agreement soon,” confirmed Valera.
For Moto2™ riders trying to get into MotoGP™, the Pramac Racing seat is arguably one of the best to get your hands on. The Bologna factory provide the team with latest-spec machinery and in 2021, it’s more than likely Bagnaia and his teammate will be on GP21s – the same as what Miller and his teammate will be riding on the red bikes. Francesco Guidotti, Pramac Racing Team Manager, told motogp.com the team’s aim was to keep Bagnaia for 2021 as the Italian will aim to put his name in the hat for a factory ride in the near future.
“For Pecco, I think we have to give him one more year so he can get more confidence with MotoGP. Even when we come back to race this year it will be very weird, so I think he deserves to stay with us,” said the Italian.
After being flattered by Ducati’s interest a couple of weeks ago – and Guidotti admitting it would be “a miracle” if Ducati signed Martin amid KTM and Honda interest – it now seems the 2018 Moto3™ World Champion is very close to making his MotoGP™ dream a reality. One more piece of the 2021 MotoGP™ puzzle looks set to be confirmed soon.