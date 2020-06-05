Albert Valera has revealed the Spaniard and Ducati are close to agreeing on a deal that would see him in MotoGP™ at Pramac Racing in 2021

Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2™ star Jorge Martin is in “very advanced talks” with Ducati for a 2021 MotoGP™ seat at Pramac Racing, according to his Manager Albert Valera. After putting pen to paper for a factory Ducati Team seat at the end of the season, Jack Miller leaves a vacant seat at Pramac Racing as rumours circulate about who will partner Francesco Bagnaia in 2021.