National player Justin Hoh regained his mojo after a game down against Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin to claim the men’s singles title in the Petronas Malaysia International Challenge 2022 at the Arena Badminton Perak today.

The unseeded 18-year-old Justin, who is ranked 283 in the world, defeated 11th seed and World No. 92 senior national player Aidil 18-21, 21-16, 21-17 in the final.

This is Justin’s fourth consecutive win against senior players en route to the Petronas Malaysia International Challenge title. He had earlier outclassed Jacky Kok in the second round, scalped seventh seed Leong Jun Hao in the quarterfinals and edged two-time champion Lim Chin Win in the semifinals.

“It feels so amazing to win the title,” said Justin. “I could not have wished for a better ending to the year. This victory will certainly help me boost my confidence as I look forward to 2023.”

Muhammad Haikal Nazri and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, seeded fifth, celebrated a 21-17, 21-16 victory over the sixth seed Goh Boon Zhe-Goh Sze Fei in the men’s doubles final.

Indonesia’s Yulia Yosephine Susanto, seeded eighth, was a dominant winner in the women’s singles final, defeating former Malaysian national player K. Letshanaa 21-16, 21-19.

National player Kisona Selvaduray, seeded No 2, and independent player Goh Jin Wei, the No 1 seed, gave walkovers after sustaining injuries in their second-round matches.

Singaporeans Crystal Wong Jia Ying and Yujia Jin enjoyed victory over Ornnicha Jongsathapormparn-Atitaya Povanon of Thailand to secure the women’s doubles crown. Seeded No 1, Crystal and Jia Ying are the pre-tournament favorites and battled to a 21-12, 21-15 win over the Thais.

In mixed doubles, national players Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing, seeded sixth, surprised compatriots and fifth seeded pair of Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei in the final.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei, who clinched the Bangladesh International Challenge recently, won the first game 21-18. However, Pang Ron and Mei Xing bounced back in the second game, winning 21-15 and survived a tense encounter in the decider to run away with 21-19 victory.

Results – All Final:

Men’s Singles: Justin Hoh bt Sholeh Aidil Ali Sadikin 18-21, 21-16, 21-17.

Doubles: Muhammad Haikal Nazri-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani bt Goh Boon Zhe-Goh Sze Fei 21-17, 21-16.

Women’s Singles: Yulia Yosephine Susanto bt K. Letshanaa 21-16, 21-19.

Doubles: Crystal Wong Jia Ying-Yujia Jin bt Ornnicha Jongsathapormparn-Atitaya Povanon 21-12, 21-15.

Mixed Doubles: Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing bt Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (BAM) 18-21, 21-15, 21-19.

