Premium manufacturer Audi heralded the age of e-mobility in 2018 with the launch of the Audi e-tron, marking the start of the electric future at the brand with the four rings.

Since then, the model has been setting standards in the electric SUV luxury class. The new Audi Q8 e-tron now continues the success story of the electric pioneer.

As the top model in the electric SUV and crossover range, it boasts an optimized drive concept, improved aerodynamics, higher charging performance, and expanded battery capacity – increasing the range up to 582 km in the SUV, and up to 600 km in the Sportback (both according to the WLTP). Significant updates, especially in the front of the vehicle, lend the new SUV flagship a fresher appearance.

