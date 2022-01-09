An early second-half strike from Julia Belo was enough to give AD. S.L.B. the 2021 FFTL Women’s Cup following their 4-3 win over S’Amuser in the final that was played at the Estadium Municipal Dili.

It was S’Amuser who cracked open the lead after just 18 minutes through Anina Costa before Elvira Da Silva stormed back for AD. SLB with a hattrick (7th, 23rd and 41s minute) for them to take a 3-1 lead at the half.

But just a minute into the restart, Belo found the back of the net to give AD. SLB a 4-1 advantage.

And while S’Amuser fought hard for Cecilia Godinho (56th) and then Dolores Costa (86th) to close the gap, it was not enough to deny AD. SLB the win and the crown.

2021 FFTL WOMEN’S CUP FINAL

RESULT

S’Amuser FC 3-4 AD.S.L.B

#AFF

#FFTL

