Junior Avengers pulled off a stunning surprise victory when they beat Junior Terminators 8-4 to confirm their status as the champions of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Junior Mixed Team Youth Championship here in Bukit Kiara.

Led by captain Jacky Kok Jing Hong, Junior Avenger took the lead through Chan Wen Tse-Siti Zulaikha Azmi who defeated Adiyna Anuar-Ong Xin Yee 15-9, 13-15, 15-12.

But Junior Terminators bounced back to take a 2-1 lead through Jimmy Wong-Cheng Su Yin in the mixed doubles when they beat Jacky Kok-Go Pei Kee 15-13, 14-15, 15-8 before Muhammad Faiq Haziq-Owen Low defeated Chee Hong Wei-Lee Yen Wei 14-15, 15-8, 15-14.

However, Junior Avengers were not about to be denied as they went on to bag six points on a trot to take a 7-2 lead.

They won three points through the men’s singles – Eogene Ewe Eon who beat Dylan Ooi 13-15, 15-11, 15-12 to be followed by V. Poopathi who overcame Muhammad Fazriq Mohd Razif 9-15, 15-3, 15-11 and Jan Jireh Lee who defeated Kee Is Qian 15-5, 15-13.

Two more points were taken through the women’s singles – Siti Nurshuhaini Azman and Chan Wen Tse – while the remaining point was contributed by the men’s doubles pair of Beh Chun Meng-Liew Xun who won over Bryan Jeremy-Muhammad Haikal Hanafi 15-12, 15 -14.

Ong Xin Yee and Muhd ​​Faiq Haziq pulled up to 4-7 for Junior Terminators as Cheng Su Hui-Go Pei Kee then secured the remaining point when they beat Lee Xin Jie-Oh Jia Qi 15-9, 15-7 for the final 8-4 result in favor of Junior Avengers.

The win put Junior Avengers and Junior Terminators on the same two points from two matches played but were differentiated by the number of sets won in all matches.

“I gave the chance for everyone to play and contribute. They were given space to choose which event they want to play,” said Jacky.

“The match was 50-50 because I know the opponent would also be out to make sure that they maintain their winning pace. But the truth was that I was not even thinking about the title. Winning the championship was unexpected.”

On the other hand, the third spot in the BAM Junior Mixed Team Championship went to Junior Transformers who scored a 7-5 victory over Junior Dominators.

With Ong Ken Yon in the captaincy, it was Junior Dominators who dominated the start when they raced to a 4-0 lead through Goh Boon Zhe-Low Yeen Yuan (mixed doubles) and Carmen Ting-Oo Shan Zi (women’s doubles) among others.

Aaron Tai fought back to give the first point for Junior Transformers after his 15-9, 15-14 win over Ayu Fu Sheng to be followed by the second point from Kok Jia Cheng-Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi who defeated Goh Boon Zhe-Wong Vin Sean 15-12, 8- 15, 15-11 for the score to stand at 2-4.

Carmen Ting then restored Junior Dominators’ advantage at 5-2 after beating Yi Wei Lim 15-9, 15-4.

However, the match was not yet over as Junior Transformers then went on a rampage to bag the remaining five points.

Two points were scored by the men’s singles – Justin Hoh who beat Chia Jeng Hon 15-13, 11-15, 15-12 and Low Han Chen who overcame Ferdinan Ramno 15-12, 15-12.

The next two points came from the women’s singles – Tan Zhing Hui defeated Oo Shan Zi 15-13, 15-11 and Khor Jing Wen overcame Tan Zhing Yi 13-15, 15-10, 15-8 to complete the 7-5 win for Junior Transformers.

“All the players gave their best today and fought hard. Even though we were third, the players showed a lot of fire in their game.

“As the captain, I need to be careful with the emotions of the players and make sure they get to play. It was a good experience for me on how to play as a team,” said Junior Transformers captain Justin Hoh.

RESULTS

Junior Terminators – Junior Avengers: 4-8

WD2 Adiyna Anuar+Ong Xin Yee – Chan Wen Tse+Siti Zulaikha Azmi (9-15, 15-13, 12-15) 0-1

XD Jimmy Wong+Cheng Su Yin – Jacky Kok+Go Pei Kee (15-13, 14-15, 15-8) 1-0

MD2 Muhammad Faiq Haziq+Owen Low – Chee Hong Wei+Lee Yen Wei (14-15, 15-8, 15-14) 1-0

MS1 Dylan Ooi – Eogene Ewe Eon (15-13, 11-15, 12-15) 0-1

MS2 Muhammad Fazriq Mohd Razif – V. Poopathi (15-9, 3-15, 11-15) 0-1

WS1 Siti Nurshuhaini Azman- Lim Shin (15-8, 14-15, 11-15) 0-1

MD1 Bryan Jeremy+Muhammad Haikal Hanafi- Beh Chun Meng+Liew Xun (12-15, 14-15) 0-1

MS3 Kee Is Qian – Jan Jireh Lee (5-15, 13-15) 0-1

WS2 Shaneesa Shahidi – Chan Wen Tse (8-15, 12-15) 0-1

WS3 Ong Xin Yee – Siti Zulaikha Azmi (14-15, 15-9, 15-8) 1-0

WD1 Lee Xin Jie+Oh Jia Qi – Cheng Su Hui+Go Pei Kee (9-15, 7-15) 0-1

MS4 Muhammad Faiq – Yeow Chun Cher (11-15, 15-14, 15-10) 1-0

Junior Transformers – Junior Dominators: 7-5

XD Justin Hoh+Khor Jing Wen – Goh Boon Zhe+Low Yeen Yuan (13-15, 13-15) 0-1

WD2 Lim Yi Wei+Tan Zhing Hui – Carmen Ting+Oo Shan Zi (11-15, 11-15) 0-1

MD2 Kong Teck Joon+Lim Wei Hou – Ferdinan Ramno+Lok Hong Quan (12-15, 13-15) 0-1

MS2 Hanz Haiqal Azahawari – Ong Ken Yon (6-15, 15-14, 7-15) 0-1

MS3 Aaron Tai – Ayu Fu Sheng (15-9, 15-14) 1-0

MD1 Kok Jia Cheng+Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi – Goh Boon Zhe+Wong Vin Sean (15-12, 8-15, 15-11) 1-0

WD1 Joanne Ng+Valeree Siow – Low Yeen Yuan+Tan Zhing Yi (13-15, 15-10, 15-11) 1-0

WS2 Lim Yi Wei – Carmen Ting (9-15, 4-15) 0-1

WS3 Tan Zhing Hui – Oo Shan Zi (15-13, 15-11) 1-0

MS1 Justin Hoh – Chia Jeng Hon (15-13, 11-15, 15-12) 1-0

MS4 Low Han Chen – Ferdinan Ramno (15-12, 15-12) 1-0

WS1 Khor Jing Wen – Tan Zhing Yi (13-15, 15-10, 15-8) 1-0

