World Athletics is today (16) calling for candidates to nominate for the World Athletics Council and the Athletes’ Commission.

The World Athletics Congress will gather in Budapest, Hungary, on 17 and 18 August 2023 to elect the World Athletics President, four Vice Presidents and 13 individual Council Members.

The candidacy rules set out the procedures and required conduct of candidates seeking election at Congress and in accordance with these rules the Election Oversight Panel (EOP) has issued the following material in support of the elections:

• A candidate pack containing all relevant information concerning the elections;

• A candidate nomination form to be completed by candidates and Member Federations; and

• A guidance note to candidates.

This material can be found for download in the Library section of the World Athletics website.

Those interested in becoming candidates must first apply to the Vetting Panel by 15 March 2023 and be declared eligible in order to be nominated by their Member Federation’s Board. The deadline for receiving nominations is 16 May 2023.

Before applying for vetting and filling in the nomination form, Member Federations and their prospective candidates should have a good understanding of the vetting and candidacy rules, and the election process.

All candidates and Member Federation delegates attending Congress should also read the Integrity Code of Conduct because they are subject to it. The Code sets out World Athletics’ standards of conduct, in accordance with the Constitution approved by Congress. Under the Code, there is no tolerance for corruption and other misconduct by candidates and Member Federation delegates participating in the Congress.

Elections to the World Athletics Athletes’ Commission will also be held during the first five days of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, due to take place from 19-27 August. Six seats will be available for election.

Again, the candidacy rules set out the procedures and required conduct of candidates seeking election to the Athletes’ Commission and in accordance with these rules, the EOP has issued the following material in support of the elections:

• Candidate pack containing all relevant information concerning the elections; and

• Candidate nomination form to be completed by candidates and Member Federations.

This material can also be found for download in the Library section of the World Athletics website.

Athletes interested in becoming candidates must first apply to the Vetting Panel before 15 March 2023 and be declared eligible in order to be nominated by their Member Federation. The deadline for receiving nominations is 16 May 2023.

Before applying for vetting and filling in the nomination form, Member Federations and their prospective candidates should have a good understanding of the vetting and candidacy rules, and the election process.

The list of candidates will be published on 1 August 2023, which is also the commencement date of the campaign period.

World Athletics

