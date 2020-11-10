Kaya-Iloilo FC beat recently crowned United City FC 2-1 to finish second in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2020 as the Azkals Development Team edged Stallion-Laguna FC 2-0 in their final game of the season.

With UCFC already crowned champions several days earlier, it did not stop Kaya from wanting to finish the season on a high.

And they were quick to take the lead after fifteen minutes through Kenshiro Daniels as Carlyle Mitchell then added the second goal with seven minutes to spare in the first half.

Manuel Ott’s goal in the 83rd minute for UCFC failed to salvage the one point as Kaya ran out winners and the second spot in the final standings.

“We congratulate United City FC who are worthy league champions of the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr.

In the meantime, ADT completed their PFL 2020 fixtures with their second win in two matches as they completed the season on third.

ADT, which had blasted Maharlika-Manila FC 5-0 a few days earlier, were in confident mode against a winless Stallion side after three matches.

And after some hard defending to hold the score deadlocked in the first half, ADT finally found the space to take the lead through

Yrik Galantes just seven minutes after the restart.

The prolific Javier Gayoso then added the second goal when he converted a penalty right at the hour mark for the well-deserved ADT victory.

The final fixture of PFL 2020 will be played on 12 November with the match between Mendiola FC and Stallion.

PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

Kaya-Iloilo FC beat United City FC 2-1

ADT beat Stallion-Laguna FC 2-0

Mendiola FC beat Maharlika-Manila FC 2-0

