Kaya FC maintained their position at the top spot of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 following their comprehensive 3-1 win over Manila Diggers at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.Jarvey Gayoso followed up his spectacular seven goals over Tuloy FC the previous week with the 18th minute opener before Salifu Jatta then replied for Manila Digger eight minutes later.Robert Lopez restored Kaya’s advantage in the 66th minute as Shuto Komaki then made sure of Kaya’s win with their third goal of the game in the 78th minute.The three points for defending champions Kaya FC-Iloilo gave them the top spot with 22 points from eight matches played.Davao Aguilas stay second in the PFL2024 with the same 22 points as Kaya FC but on an inferior goal difference. #AFF#PFF

