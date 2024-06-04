Lola Cars announces its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through the GEN4 era, ensuring participation until at least 2030.



Lola’s involvement in Formula E marks the beginning of its focus on electrification, hydrogen, and sustainable fuels, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable engineering and motorsport.



Alongside Lola Cars, major manufacturers Nissan, Porsche, and Jaguar have also committed to the GEN4 era, promising increased excitement and competition in the expanding global championship.



The GEN4 era, starting in Season 13 (2026/27), will feature significant advancements, including 600kW power and 700kW regenerative braking, aligning with Lola’s goals for sustainable mobility and innovation.

Following the announcement of its highly anticipated return to competitive motorsport, Lola Cars (Lola) revealed today that its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will also extend into the GEN4 era. This commitment ensures its participation in the championship until at least 2030.

The iconic, globally renowned motorsport brand, which has more than 500 championship wins, will join the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as a manufacturer from next season for the new GEN3 Evo era. The latest commitment to GEN4 will take their participation in the championship through to at least 2030, through six seasons of the groundbreaking all-electric series.

Lola’s commitment to Formula E is the first of many exciting projects to come, as the iconic British company re-establishes itself as an industry leader in sustainable engineering and motorsport. With their focus on electrification, hydrogen and sustainable fuels, its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting next year for Season 11 will act as a stepping stone to further innovate in these key areas.

Alongside Lola, three other major manufacturers—Nissan, Porsche, and Jaguar—have also committed to the GEN4 era. Their participation promises electric racing fans even more excitement and competitive racing for years to come as the championship continues to grow and expand globally.

Formula E’s next-generation GEN4 technology will be introduced in Season 13 (2026/27), and includes unparalleled advancements in efficiency, performance and safety. Aligned with Lola’s goals to further develop sustainable mobility technology, advanced features like all-wheel drive and increased efficiency will provide a new technical challenge for the British manufacturer on an already-competitive grid that includes some of the industry’s leading OEMs and teams.

While specific technical details for the GEN4 era are yet to be revealed by the FIA and Formula E, it is confirmed that the cars will feature 600kW of power, up from GEN3’s 350kW, and 700kW regenerative braking, compared to the current 600kW—a significant increase.

This commitment demonstrates the shared goals of Formula E, the FIA and Lola Cars in progressing electric mobility, as well as their dedication to innovation and sustainability.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E said:

“With their historic return to top-tier motorsport for Season 11 next year, we’re delighted that Lola Cars will also be committing to the GEN4 era – promising their presence will be on the Formula E grid until at least 2030. Their trust in our series for their latest venture into electrification and innovation is testament to our ability to attract the biggest names in motorsport, as well as our joint ambition to continue to grow this championship. It’s a huge privilege for us, and we can’t wait to see what they can do next year when the famous Lola marque hits the track for the first time.”

Mark Preston, Motorsport Director, Lola Cars Ltd, said:

“We are excited to be confirming our commitment to GEN4. Formula E is an ideal platform for powertrain and software development that we can use for broader motorsport and automotive applications. We feel the opportunity for innovation in this series will only increase as the performance of the cars and technology develops, giving greater scope to develop innovative technologies across global motorsport and in the broader zero emissions transportation space.”

Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director, said:

“We are delighted to confirm Lola Cars as Formula E’s fourth committed manufacturer for GEN4. It was only recently that this famous brand announced its entry to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship next season, so to now similarly sign up for the following era is testament to the belief that Lola has in the series’ technical roadmap. Lola is a name synonymous with success in the sport and we are excited to see what they can now achieve in the pinnacle of electric single-seater racing.”

