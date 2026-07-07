Following the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies heads to the 6 Hours of São Paulo determined to get back on the front foot

The Autódromo José Carlos Pace (4.309 km) is a hilly and technical circuit, particularly demanding for drivers and tyres

Last year, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies secured sixth and seventh place finish at Interlagos

The 6 Hours of São Paulo marks the start of the overseas leg of the second half of the FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Following the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies arrive in Brazil with the objective of moving forward.

Located in the southern suburbs of São Paulo, the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, more commonly known as Interlagos is the shortest circuit on the FIA WEC calendar at 4.309 kilometers.

It is also one of the most demanding venues of the season, with its technical layout and abrasive surface placing race strategies under significant pressure.

A partial resurfacing carried out in 2023 has further increased the challenge, adding another layer of complexity to overall race management.

Not to mention the often-unpredictable weather, with sudden and intense thunderstorms frequently sweeping across the Brazilian city.

At Interlagos, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies delivered one of its strongest overall performances in 2025. Qualifying in 4th and 6th positions, the PEUGEOT 9X8 cars, then entered with two drivers per car, went on to finish in 6th and 7th places.

A solid result that enabled the team to build positive momentum for the remainder of the season. For the 2026 edition, both PEUGEOT 9X8 entries return to their usual three-driver line-ups: car #93 will be driven by Paul Di Resta, Nick Cassidy and Stoffel Vandoorne, while car #94 will be driven by Loïc Duval, Malthe Jakobsen and Théo Pourchaire.

Nick Cassidy and Théo Pourchaire will discover the legendary Interlagos circuit during Free Practice 1 and 2, scheduled for Friday 10 July.

Hyperpole will take place on Saturday 11 July at 15:25 local time (20:25 in France), while the start of the 2026 6 Hours of São Paulo will be given on Sunday 12 July at 11:30 local time (16:30 in France).

Emmanuel Esnault – Team Principal, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies – “Le Mans is now behind us. There are five races left in the championship, so it is essential not to give up. The whole team is fully mobilized to give everything in São Paulo before the summer break. We are also very pleased to go back to Brazil for the legendary Interlagos circuit, which represents a new challenge in our season.”

Théo Pourchaire (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94) – “I am ready for São Paulo. I will be discovering this circuit even though I was already with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies last year as a development driver. I had the opportunity to do the track walk and work with the team. This year, we are preparing as much as possible, especially on the simulator. It is a beautiful circuit but one that can hold surprises. We had a good result last year, there is no reason it should not work this year, but in WEC nothing is ever guaranteed.”

Paul Di Resta (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93) – “São Paulo was a real turning point for us last year, and the beginning of a more positive momentum in the way we approach races. It is interesting to go back there today to measure how far we have come since then. After Le Mans, it was obviously a very difficult moment for the whole team. Even though we delivered a perfect race operationally and mechanically, the performance was not there. At São Paulo, everything is reset: we will go there to fight. And for my part, I am mainly looking forward to getting back in the car, that is the best way to digest such a difficult race. The whole team is working very hard and is ready for it.”

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