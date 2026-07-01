The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues its Asian swing with its third visit to the Shanghai International Circuit for Rounds 12 and 13 of the 2025/26 season.

20 world-class drivers will compete on the 12-turn, 3.051-km circuit in the Chinese automotive capital, a layout which uniquely suits the nature and style of Formula E racing.

The all-electric single seater championship makes its second stop on the calendar in China, after the previous round saw an emphatic return to the challenging street circuit of Sanya.

After the Shanghai double-header, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Tokyo for Rounds 14 and 15 on Saturday 25th and 26th July 2026.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Asian triple header continues with two races at the Shanghai International Circuit for Rounds 12 and 13 of the 2025/26 season.

The 3.051-km Shanghai International Circuit is one of the many tracks designed by the renowned Hermann Tilke. The 12 turns of the circuit create a unique layout that resembles the Chinese character “上” (shang), meaning ‘up above’.

Designed for top-tier global motorsport events, this clockwise circuit features a challenging combination of high-speed straights and fast and flowing corners with plenty of overtaking opportunities.

Returning to the automotive capital of China for the third consecutive season, just 25 points separates the top three drivers in the standings, and with three double header weekends between now and the end of the season, consistency and damage limitation will be key factors in who is at the sharp end come the season end in London.

Teams’ and Drivers’ ABB FIA Formula E World Championship leaders Jaguar TCS Racing will head into the weekend confident they can cement their position at the top of the standings, as the only team to have won more than one of the four races held around the Shanghai International Circuit in Formula E.

Maximilian Günther, No.7, DS PENSKE, said: “Happy to be back racing in Shanghai. It’s a circuit that holds great memories for me from last season, where we secured pole position and a race win as part of the team’s first-ever one-two finish. The track is fast and flowing, with several good overtaking opportunities, making it one I really enjoy driving. We arrive in Shanghai with some positive momentum from the Sanya race and are focused on putting together a strong weekend.”

António Félix Da Costa, No.13, Jaguar TCS Racing, said: “The races come thick and fast at this point of the season, so I’m really looking forward to the next rounds in Shanghai. We know we could have taken even more from Sanya and that gives us added motivation heading into the Shanghai double-header. Myself and the team have scored strongly there in the past and the aim is to do so again this weekend.”

GEN4 CAR MAKES ASIAN DEBUT IN SHANGHAI

Ahead of the 2026 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix, Formula E, in partnership with Shanghai’s Huangpu, officially launched the ‘FE Meets Huangpu’ themed event at Century Square on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street. At the event, the all-new GEN4 race car made its official debut, marking its first appearance in Asia.

Also unveiled was a 1:18-scale solid gold model of the GEN4 race car, exclusively handcrafted by Lao Feng Xiang, the iconic Chinese jewellery brand and a century-old Shanghai heritage enterprise.

THE SEASON SO FAR

With six rounds left of the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, things are still tight at the top as ABB FIA Formula E World Championship leader Mitch Evans continues to eke his way in front in the hopes of claiming his first FIA World Championship.

However, our Season 9 Champion Jake Dennis will be looking to be the man to stop him ending his time with Jaguar TCS Racing on a high by claiming his second win of the season in Sanya.

Sanya race winner Dennis started the season on the top step in Brazil by converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory for Andretti. Then came Mexico City where Nick Cassidy fought his way from 13th to first and delivered Citroën Racing their first single-seater win just two races into their series debut.

Miami International Autodrome saw Jaguar’s Mitch Evans secure his 15th career victory, to place himself top of the all-time wins list in Formula E’s history. Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two races in Jeddah for Porsche, with Antonio Felix da Costa having his first taste of victory with his new Jaguar TCS Racing team.

Da Costa continued this success with back-to-back P1 finishes when Formula E raced at Madrid’s Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE for the first time, before Nico Müller achieved his maiden victory in Berlin, doing so with a special ‘Pink Pig’ Porsche tribute livery much to the delight of the home crowd. The following day it was Evans who again found himself on the top step of the podium, going from 17th to the win after sublime strategy and skill.

The iconic streets of Monaco witnessed Nyck de Vries end Mahindra Racing’s winless streak and sealed their first win of the GEN3 era. Come Sunday, Oliver Rowland managed another Monaco masterclass after winning around the principality the year prior too.

Most recently, Jake Dennis found himself on the top spot once again, managing another dominant display to bag maximum points over the Sanya race day with pole position and the race victory – 28 points to his tally and moves him to fifth in the standings.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE 2026 SHANGHAI E-PRIX

Sustainability news and activations for the 2026 Shanghai E-Prix include:

Increased Grid Power Utilisation: The Shanghai E-Prix will transition to primary reliance on grid energy, supplemented by generators running on 100% renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel) repurposed from the Sanya E-Prix. This increased utilisation of grid power marks a significant efficiency milestone over previous seasons – streamlining trackside operations and substantially reducing the volume of temporary power infrastructure transported to the site.

Optimised Logistics: Freight will be transported by road from Sanya to Shanghai, reducing CO2 emissions by 10 times on average versus air freight, alongside increased use of slower sea freight to further lower the overall carbon footprint of the E-Prix.

Hydration & Single-Use Plastic Reduction: The Shanghai E-Prix expands its Fan Village hydration initiative into the Paddock via the ‘Hydration House’. Tailored to regional climate needs and building on the removal of single-use packaged water in Europe, this setup brings hydration stations to teams, staff, and partners – fostering a grandstand-to-garage refill culture that eliminates plastic waste and looks to reduce waste and production carbon emissions.

Better Futures Fund (BFF): Formula E is renewing its partnership with the Shanghai Foundation for Poverty Alleviation and Mutual Assistance. Supporting the ‘Home of Love’ project, funding will provide vulnerable children with vital counselling and resilience workshops.

Formula E Community Tour: Inspiring the next generation and highlighting grassroots-to-elite motorsport pathways, this initiative will provide up to 100 local community members – including 15 national karting programme youth drivers – with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access featuring a dedicated career talk, a guided pit lane walk, Fan Village simulator challenges, and a live viewing of Free Practice 1 (FP1).

FIA Girls on Track returns to Shanghai: Empowering young women (ages 12–18) to break into motorsport, 100 participants will receive trackside access to FP1, hands-on driving safety and flag workshops, expert-led career mentoring, complimentary race-day tickets, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young women to present the wreaths on the official podium.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 SHANGHAI E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting at 15:05 local time.

The 2026 Shanghai E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

A RECORD BREAKING CALENDAR FOR 2026/27 SEASON

Last week, off the back of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting, the FIA ratified a record breaking calendar for the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season in an exciting dawn for the GEN4 era.

The all-electric single-seater racing series’ biggest ever season begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a nighttime double-header at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, on 18 & 19 December 2026. The Championship then heads to the Americas, with the Mexico City E-Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on 16 January 2027, followed by the brand new Austin E-Prix at COTA on 06 February 2027 and the Miami E-Prix at the Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium) on 20 February 2027. The Americas leg concludes at the Anhembi Sambadrome Circuit with the São Paulo E-Prix on 13 March 2027.

The Championship shifts to Asia for the Sanya E-Prix at the Haitang Bay Circuit on 17 April 2027, before heading into an expanded European season. Europe features an intense run of double-headers: Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on 08 & 09 May 2027, the iconic streets of Circuit de Monaco on 15 & 16 May 2027, and London at Brands Hatch on 29 & 30 May 2027. The European leg continues with the new double-header at MASCOT Zandvoort Circuit on 18 & 19 June 2027 and a return to the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE for the Madrid E-Prix on 26 & 27 June 2027.

The season concludes with a spectacular Asia Pacific double-header finish: taking on the Shanghai International Circuit on 10 & 11 July 2027 and the climactic finale at the Tokyo Street Circuit on 24 & 25 July 2027 that will round out the end of the first season of the all-new GEN4 era.

INTRODUCING A DYNAMIC NEW RACE FORMAT

Also announced last week, the 2026/27 Season welcomes a transformative new race format for double-header race weekends, featuring the classic race (E-Prix) and an all-new shorter race (E-PrixUnleashed).

Introduced to showcase the full, unrestricted power of the GEN4 car, this new approach delivers a completely different, fast-paced racing style. The complementing formats will offer fans a highly entertaining mix of tactical, strategic racing and pure, high-speed performance drama across a single weekend.

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