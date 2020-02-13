India, led by former World No 1 K. Srikanth, as expected, powered past Kazakhstan but received a rude jolt from the former Russian state snatched a point in the men’s doubles in their opening Group B match in the Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan’s pair Artur Niyazov-Dimitry Panarin was not expected to beat the Indian scratch pair H.S. Pranny-Chirag Shetty 18-21, 21-16, 21-19. Indi was forced a make a change after Chirag’s regular partner Satwiksiraj Rankireddy with whom he won the Thailand Open last year, was left behind when the latter picked up an ankle injury while playing in the recent Indian league.

But hard-hitting Niyazov-Panarin celebrated a rare win after India had raced to 3-0 win with Srikanth coming off 21-10, 21-7 win over Panarin in the first singles before 2017 Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen won against Niyazov 21-13, 21-8.

It was 3-0 for the Indians when Subhankar Dey shut out Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-11, 21-5 in the third singles before the jolt in the doubles. However, M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila cruised past Nikita Bragin-Kulmatov 21-14, 21-8 for a comfortable 4-1 win.

India plays Malaysia in a cruncher that could decide the group champions on Thursday. The Malaysians play Kazakhs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a Group C encounter, Chinese Taipei defeated host Philippines 5-0 but it was not smooth sailing for the winners who had to endure some tough resistance, Lack of experience saw Philip Joper Escueta-Paul John Pantig lose out to Liao Min Chun-Su Ching Heng 21-19, 18-21, 21-17.

Wang Tzu Wei was given a run for his money in his 21-15, 21-17 win over Lane Ralf Zafra.

– Badminton Asia

RESULTS

MEN

GROUP B

India 4 Kazakhstan 1

(India first)

MS1: K. Srikanth beat Dimitriy Panarin 21-10, 21-7

MS2: Lakshya Sen beat Artur Niyazov 21-13, 21-8

MS3: Subhankar Dey beat Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-11, 21-5

MD1: H.S.Prannoy-Chirag Shetty lost to Artur Niyazov-Dimitriy Panarin

MD2: M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila beat Nikita Bragin-Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-14, 21-8

GROUP C

Chinese Taipei 5 Philippines 0

(Chinese Taipei first)

MS1: Chou Tien Cen beat Ros Leonard Pedrosa 21-12, 21-8

MD1: Lee Yan-Wan Chi-Lin beat Peter Manaye-Alvin Morada 21-9, 21-12

MS2: Wang Tzu Wei beat Lanz Ralf Zafra 21-15, 21-17

MD2: Liao Min Chun-Su Ching Heng beat Philip Escueta-Paul Pantig 21-9, 18-21, 21-19

MS3: Chen Shiau Cheng beat Arthur Samuel Salvado 21-7, 21-9