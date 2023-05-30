Kebumen Angels set the early pace with a perfect two wins from two matches played in the Indonesia Women’s Pro Futsal League 2023.

They beat Pansa FC 5-1 in their season-opening game on Saturday before dispatching Putri Sumsel 4-0 a day later.

Against Pansa, it took Kebumen Angels a bit of time to find the breakthrough as their opponents were disciplined at the back.

But midway through the first half, Khoirotin Khisan nailed the opener to be followed by goals from Febriana Kusuma and Aulia Nur Hikmatin, before Izzah Aqilah scored for Pansa for the score to stand 3-1 at the break.

Febriana then added her second and Kebumen’s fourth just after the restart as Ikeu Rosita then finished things off right at the end for the handsome 5-1 victory.

Against Putri Sumsel, it was Kebumen Angels all the way as Anggi Puspita’s quick goal in the first half was further added by Alya Nanda and then a brace from Febriana Kusuma for the final 4-0 score.

In the meantime, Pusaka Angels kept the pace of the leaders when they also stayed unbeaten in their matches over the weekend to take the second spot in the six-team standings.

They beat Putri Sumsel 4-0 on the first day before beating Netic Ladies 2-0 on the second day of the league weekend.

Even though they were up against the runners-up from last season, Pusaka Angels were not leaving anything to chance against Putri Sumsel as they raced to a 3-0 lead at the breather.

Diah Tri alongside a brace from goals Nisma Franscida put Pusaka Angels well on the way as they then added the fourth goal through Frida Fauzia for the finals scoreline.

Against Netic Ladies, Pusaka Angels were made to toil before they were able to find the back of the net in the second half through Diah Tri and Nisma Francida for the well-worked 2-0 win.

The match against Netic Ladies was also marked by the debut of Iranian Zahra Gholizadeh for Pusaka Angels as the first foreigner to play in the Indonesia Women’s Pro Futsal League.

#AFF

#PSSI

Photos Courtesy #FFI

