|In the petit-final between Östling and Willison, it was all-action as Östling and crew took the first win in the first-to-three points match, only for Willison to level the score at 1-1. Willison then won the third race and Östling levelled back at 2-2 with a decider for the match.
The Swedish team crossed the line to go 3-2 but were deducted a point for damage caused by a collision earlier in the race.
After a boat switch, both teams re-sailed the decider match but this time the tables were turned and it was Willison and her EDGE Womens Match crew of Rebecca Coles, Ruby Scholten, Alison Kent, Laurane Mettraux that took the win to finish 3-2 and secure their podium finish in 3rd place.