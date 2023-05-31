French female match racer Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy Elite team proved unstoppable yesterday as they defended their Normandie Match Cup title in Le Havre, France, Stage 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Match Racing Tour. Courtois and her regular crew of Louise Acker, Clara Bayo, Théa Khleif and Maëlenn Lemaitre defeated New Zealand’s 2.0 Racing Team skippered by Megan Thomson 3-0 in the first to three points final. Fellow Kiwi team EDGE Womens Match skippered by Celia Willison joined the podium in 3rd place after an action packed petit-final against Sweden’s WINGS Team skippered by Anna Östling. It was not an easy day for the four teams competing in the petit-final and final, as well as the last race of the ‘Queen of the Castle’ stage to decide the final 5th to 11th placings.