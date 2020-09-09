Ayeyawady United and Hantarwady United have made it a neck to neck race at the top of the MPT Myanmar National League 2020.

With just six more matches to go to the end of the season, both Ayeyawady and Hantharwady have picked up 30 points from 12 matches played although the latter current lead the standings on superior goal difference.

This week, Ayeyawady showed that they have the quality to be champions when they dumped Yadanarbon 3-2 as leaders Hantharwady fell to a 4-2 loss to Shan United.

In the game which saw three red cards, Yadanarbon were the first to make the scoresheet with a Win Naing Soe opener after 12 minutes as Raphael’s penalty five minutes later put both teams on level.

Naing Soe was once again on target four minutes after the restart as Raphael emerged as the hero for Ayeyawady with a double off goals in the 53rd and 73rd minute.

But the match took a rough turn in the closing stages when Yadanarbon picked up two red cards through Si Thu Aung and Aung Wunna Soe while Zin Lwin Kyaw was at the receiving end for Ayeyawady.

In the meantime, Shan United showed that they are still very much in the race to defending their MNL crown this year when they dumped Hantharwady United 4-2.

Zwe Thet Paing gave Shan United the lead in the 13th minute as Hantharwady then replied with a Donald Bissa penalty in the 25th minute.

A red card on Hantharwady’s Aung Thura gave Shan United the advantage as Djedje Djawa then converted a penalty for a 2-1 lead at the half.

And while Hein Aung gave Hantharwady a lifeline with a 63rd minute effort, there was no denying Shan United the full points when they struck twice off Dway Ko Ko Chit (70th) and Hein Phyo Win (85th) for the win.

RESULTS

Yangon United beat Magwe 3-1

Shan United beat Hantharwady 4-2

Rakhine United beat Sagaing United 1-0

Ayeyawady beat Yadanarbon 3-2

Ispe FC drew with Southern Myanmar 0-0

Like this: Like Loading...