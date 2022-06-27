The Matildas were put to the sword by Spain, with a fresh-looking Australia humbled 7-0 in the absence of several established stars.

Missing superstar captain Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Caitlin Foord, Kyah Simon, Mary Fowler and Ellie Carpenter (injured), the Matildas were schooled by a Spain side gearing up for next month’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

Spain piled on six goals in the second half in Huelva on Sunday morning (AEST) as Tony Gustavsson’s Australia had no answer.

Australia’s starting XI featured the long-awaited and emotional return of Larissa Crummer for the first time since 2018.

