Sydney McLaughlin does not race often, but she produces memorable performances whenever she does step on the track. Running a sizzling world record of 51.41* in the women’s 400m hurdles on a hot afternoon at the US Championships on Saturday (25), McLaughlin has now set world records in three of her past four 400m hurdles finals.

Clearing the hurdles effortlessly and with no one pressing her, McLaughlin broke her own record of 51.46 from the Tokyo Olympics, where she captured the gold medal. McLaughlin set her first world record of 51.90 on this same track, Hayward Field in Eugene, during last year’s US Olympic Trials and will return here next month for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

“I knew it was going to be fast,” McLaughlin said. “I looked at the time and I was really happy with it – being able to slowly progress towards lower and lower times – and I think there’s still things I could work on. I think there’s a little bit more in the tank there, so hopefully when it’s time we can just empty it completely.”

McLaughlin had a lead of about six metres entering the home straight and that margin had grown significantly by the time she reached the finish. NCAA champion Britton Wilson ran a PB of 53.08 for second and Shamier Little, the 2015 world silver medallist who missed the US Olympic team last year by one spot, was third with a season’s best of 53.92.

McLaughlin was the world silver medallist in 2019 behind former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad, who has a wildcard entry to the World Championships as defending champion and did not compete at the US Championships.

They will likely face off next month, where McLaughlin said, “we want to put on a show for the world.”

PROFILE



Sydney McLaughlin

Born: 7 August 1999. Coach: Bobby Kersee



Sydney McLaughlin is no stranger to breaking records.



Since her early years in the sport, she has been making her mark on the sprints and hurdles. But then, track and field has always been in McLaughlin’s genes.



McLaughlin was born in New Jersey in August 1999 as the third of four children. Her father, Willie, reached the 400m semifinals at the 1984 US Olympic Trials, while her mother, Mary, was a runner in high school.



All of McLaughlin’s siblings – older sister Morgan, older brother Taylor and younger brother Ryan – showed promise in athletics, but Sydney has been the most successful of the quartet.



She first came to prominence in 2014 at the age of 14 when she started setting world age bests. That year, she reduced the world age-14 bests to 13.34 in the 100m hurdles and 55.63 in the 400m hurdles, both over the senior height barriers. The latter performance came at the US U20 Championships, where she finished second – a qualifying position for the World U20 Championships in Eugene that year. But at age 14, McLaughlin was too young to compete there.



In 2015, McLaughlin was old enough to make her global championships debut. Despite being the second youngest in the field, she won the 400m hurdles at the World U18 Championships in Cali, finishing almost a second ahead of her nearest opponent.



As Olympic year rolled around in 2016, McLaughlin’s progress continued and she set a world U18 best of 54.46 to win at the New Balance Nationals. She went on to compete at the US Trials and, at the age of 16, placed third in a world U20 record of 54.15 to earn a place on the US Olympic team. She went on to finish fifth in her semifinal at the Rio Games, just nine days after her 17th birthday.



McLaughlin broke the world U20 record again in 2017 with 53.82. She also ran a staggering 49.85 split in the 4x400m at the New Balance Nationals, capping a phenomenal high school career.



In 2018 she started her studies at the University of Kentucky. While her collegiate season was long, it gave her the opportunity to test herself across a range of disciplines. During the indoor season that year, McLaughlin, still aged just 18, ran 36.12 for 300m and 50.36 for 400m – the fastest times ever recorded indoors by an U20 athlete. She also clocked 22.68 for 200m, moving to fourth on the world U20 indoor all-time list. Outdoors, she reduced her PBs to 50.07 in the 400m flat and 52.75 over the barriers, and was victorious in her specialist event at the NCAA Championships.



She turned professional later that year, then became a regular on the international circuit in 2019, winning at the Diamond League meetings in Oslo and Monaco. Her first 400m hurdles loss of the year came at the US Championships where Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad produced a world record of 52.20 to finish 0.68 ahead of McLaughlin.



Their positions were reversed at the Diamond League final a few weeks later, though, where McLaughlin won in 52.85, beating Muhammad by 1.01.



Muhammad was back to her best at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, but was pushed all the way by McLaughlin. Muhammad won in 52.16, once again improving the world record, while McLaughlin finished second in 52.23 to become, at age 20, the second-fastest woman in history.



The friendly rivalry between the two continued in 2021, when it was McLaughlin’s turn for a record-breaking victory at the US Trials. There she broke Muhammad’s mark with 51.90, becoming the first woman in history to break 52 seconds for the event. Muhammad, who had been battling injuries and Covid-19 earlier in the year, finished second in 52.42.



It seemed as though the pair would continue to push each other to faster times and so it proved – McLaughlin needing to run a remarkable 51.46 to beat Muhammad to the Olympic title in Tokyo. Mirroring what happened in the men’s event the day before, Muhammad finished second in 51.58, well inside McLaughlin’s previous world record, and Femke Bol of the Netherlands was third in a European record of 52.03 – faster than Muhammad’s world record that had stood until June.



McLaughlin picked up from where she left off in 2022. Starting her year with a 100m hurdles race in April, she made her 400m hurdles season debut at the start of June. Next up was the USATF Championships at Hayward Field, venue for next month’s World Athletics Championships Oregon22.



STATS McLaughlin’s progression

(All at 400m and 400m hurdles, unless otherwise stated)

Age 14 (2014): 13.34 (100m hurdles), 53.78, 55.63

Age 15 (2015): 8.17 (60m hurdles), 52.59, 55.28

Age 16 (2016): 51.84i, 54.15

Age 17 (2017): 51.61i, 53.82

Age 18 (2018): 50.07 (50.36i), 52.75

Age 19/20 (2019): 50.78, 52.23

Age 21 (2021): 12.65 (100m hurdles), 51.16, 51.46

Age 22 (2022) 51.41



McLaughlin’s PBs

100m: 11.07w (3.5m/s)

200m: 22.39, 22.68i

300m: 36.12i

400m: 50.07, 50.36i

500m: 1:09.46i

60m hurdles: 8.17

100m hurdles: 12.65

300m hurdles: 38.90

400m hurdles: 51.41

4x400m: 3:16.85

Long jump: 6.29m



McLaughlin’s 400m hurdles records

World U18 best: 54.15, Eugene 2016

World U20 record: 53.60, Fayetteville 2018 (her 52.75 could not be ratified)

World record: 51.41, Eugene 2022 (pending ratification)



400m hurdles world all-time list

51.41 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Eugene 2022

51.58 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) Tokyo 2021

52.03 Femke Bol (NED) Tokyo 2021

52.34 Yuliya Pechonkina (RUS) Tula 2003

52.39 Shamier Little (USA) Stockholm 2021

52.42 Melaine Walker (JAM) Berlin 2009

52.47 Lashinda Demus (USA) Daegu 2011

52.61 Kim Batten (USA) Gothenburg 1995

52.62 Tonja Burford-Bailey (USA) Gothenburg 1995

52.70 Natalya Antyukh (RUS) London 2012



400m hurdles world record progression

56.51 Krystyna Kacperczyk (POL) Augsberg 1974

55.74 Tatyana Storozheva (URS) Chemnitz 1977

55.63 Karin Rossley (GDR) Helsinki 1977

55.44 Krystyna Kacperczyk (POL) Berlin 1978

55.31 Tatyana Zelentsova (URS) Podolsk 1978

54.89 Tatyana Zelentsova (URS) Prague 1978

54.78 Marina Makeyeva (URS) Moscow 1979

54.28 Karin Rossley (GDR) Jena 1980

54.02 Anna Ambraziene (URS) Moscow 1983

53.58 Margarita Ponomaryova (URS) Kiev 1984

53.55 Sabine Busch (GDR) Berlin 1985

53.32 Marina Stepanova (URS) Stuttgart 1986

52.94 Marina Stepanova Tashkent 1986

52.74 Sally Gunnell (GBR) Stuttgart 1993

52.61 Kim Batten (USA) Gothenburg 1995

52.34 Yuliya Pechonkina (RUS) Tula 2003

52.20 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) Des Moines 2019

52.16 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) Doha 2019

51.90 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Eugene 2021

51.46 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Tokyo 2021

51.41 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Eugene 2022*



*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

