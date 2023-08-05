Kang Khai Xing-Clarissa San Yee Wen beat top seed Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu to make the final of the Mixed Doubles of the Petronas National Under-18 Championships 2023 hear at the Kedah Badminton Association (KBA) Hall.

The third seed duo of Khai Xing-Clarrisa had to play the patient game with long rallies before taking the 21-19, 21-18 win in 50 minutes.

Their opponents in the final tomorrow will be the tournament’s second seed Aaron Tai Wei Qin-Chan Wen Tse, who beat fourth seeded pair of Tan Zhi Yang-Vannee Gobi 21-9, 21-12.

In the Women’s Doubles, top seed Carmen Ting Wei Wen-Ong Xin Yee confirmed their slot in the final with a straight set 21-16, 21-15 win over fourth seeded pair of Chan Wen Tse-Vannee Gobi.

Carmen-Xin Yee will face second seed Chong Jie Yu-Lai Ting Cen in the decider tomorrow following the latter’s 21-14, 21-19 victory over third seeded Clarissa San Yee Wen-Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi Tan.

There were also no surprises in the Men’s Doubles as top pair Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai Wei Qin beat Toh E Hern-Wee Yee Tern 21-10, 21-14.

Khai Xing-Wei Qin will take on Goh Shao Tang-Ng Jhi Hao in the final tomorrow.

