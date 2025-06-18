Khanh Hoa put up a superb show in the final to unseat Da Nang as the new VFF National Beach Soccer champions.

In the finale that was played at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nha Trang City, Da Nang had to concede a 3-4 defeat to Khanh Hoa on penalties after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Nguyễn Hữu Trọng had given Khanh Hoa the lead in the 24th minute, before Trần Ngọc Bảo equalised for Da Nang just two minutes later.

In the decisive shootout, Khanh Hoa held their nerves to beat Da Nang 4-3.

At the same time, Khanh Hoa took the Fair Play Award, Best Player Award (Nguyễn Hoàng Quân), and Best Goalkeeper Award (Trần Công Thành).

The Top Scorer title went to veteran striker Trần Ngọc Bảo of Da Nang.

In the meantime, Tuy Hoa–Phu Yen clinched third spot after beating VietFootball 3-2 in the classification match.

